Shirley Maye Brooks, 77, of Corvallis, died July 29, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
John Lewis, Jr., 92, of Lebanon, died Monday in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shirley Maye Brooks, 77, of Corvallis, died July 29, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
John Lewis, Jr., 92, of Lebanon, died Monday in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.