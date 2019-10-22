Richard “Archie” Archibald, 76, of Albany passed away Tuesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.
James Robert Bevell, 55, died in Corvallis on Sunday, October 20, 2019. To read the full obituary, please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Noelle T. Duffy, 61, of Albany, died Oct 21, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Tillman Arthur “Art” Good Jr., 86 of Albany, passed away Saturday morning at Waverly Place Assisted Living. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Benjamin Leroy Grafton, 42, of Scio, died October 15, 2019. Send condolences to Weddle-Funeral.com.
Delphia Ruth Hein, 98, of Eugene passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Scott Michael Leonard, 64, Lebanon, died October 17, 2019. Send condolences to Weddle-Funeral.com.
Jody Paradis died October 14, 2019. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.