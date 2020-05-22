Death notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jane W. Corcoran, 97, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Denver Ray Hale, 40, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis on Thursday, May 21, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements Please leave notes and messages of condolence for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

J. Marie Tipsword, 80, of Albany, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at home. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com