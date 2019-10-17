Loretta F. Mathis, 85, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Carl Raymond Phillips Jr., 80, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Kevin Ray Porter, 49, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)