Renee Amy Gleason, 51, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Janice Mary “Jan” Habbestad, 81, of Monroe, passed away on Monday in Corvallis. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.

Linda Lee Olson, 76, of Albany, passed away Monday. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.

James A. Razor, 63, of Corvallis, died Monday, July 30. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

