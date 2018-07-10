Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Arthur G. Johnson, age 84, died Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Patty L. Pruett, 72, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Margaret Wagoner, 80, of Crawfordsville, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

