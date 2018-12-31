Agnes E. Goetzinger, 93, of Corvallis, died on Saturday, December 29, 2018 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charles Rex Jackson, 65 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Effie Fern McWilliams, 98, of Albany, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Richard “Rick” Lynn Rebel, 66 of Albany, passed away Sunday evening at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
William Carl Reiman, 91, of Corvallis died on December 30, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home.