Death notices

Gene B. Newcomb, 89, of Corvallis passed away November 19, 2019, Omega Funeral and Cremation Services, no services planned.
Catharin S. Newcomb, 87, of Philomath passed away December 2, 2019. Omega Funeral and Cremation Services, no services planned.
Thelma Louise Brady, 67, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
William Hugh Kennington, Jr., 94, of Tualatin, longtime resident of Ontario, passed away Saturday. He will be laid to rest in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Donna Mae Liday, 77, of Coos Bay, formerly of Albany, passed away December 20, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, Oregon.
Diane Marie Gourley, 74, of Lyons, Oregon, passed away December 28, 2019. Weddle Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.