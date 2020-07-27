Death notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sally Prue Bell, 92, of Corvallis, passed away at Conifer House Assisted Living in Corvallis on Saturday, July 25, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Glen A. McLean, 93, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. Family will be having a private memorial. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com