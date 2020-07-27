Death notices

Sally Prue Bell, 92, of Corvallis, passed away at Conifer House Assisted Living in Corvallis on Saturday, July 25, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Glen A. McLean, 93, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. Family will be having a private memorial. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Thomas Arthur Thompson, 67, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Memorial services are pending at this time. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Ida E. Wick, known as "Evelyn", passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Kathryn L. Vosburg, 78, of Corvallis, passed away July 24, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Anna Marie Wilson, 89, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Albany. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
