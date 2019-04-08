Carol Ann Farnes, 81, of Corvallis, died Saturday April 6, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Fay Martin, 70 of Albany, passed away April 6, at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Catherine “Betty” Wydronek, age 92, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Alice Rebecca Yoder, 92, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.