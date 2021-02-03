Death Notices

Darren Lewis Gray, 58, died at his home in Corvallis on Sunday, January 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William “Tim” Timothy Hand, 68, of Albany, died Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joyce Rebecca Hildebrand, 75, of Alsea passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Chester “Chet” A. Russell, 97, of Albany, died Monday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dale Wendell Wagman, 88, of Corvallis, died January 28, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.