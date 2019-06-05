Marguerite "Meg" Campbell, age 96, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Brett Corey Jaspers, 50, of Corvallis, died Tuesday June 4, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Solveig M. Littlejohn, age 101, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Vera Dianne McDougal, 70, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Curtis Leon Whetstone, age 58, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Albany. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.