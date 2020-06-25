Death notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Blakley Eblin, 79, of Corvallis passed away at his home in Corvallis on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Ralph Louis Killinger, 90, of Bancroft, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, June 24. Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs, Idaho is handling the arrangements.

Virginia E. Broennimann, 93, of Corvallis passed away June 24, 2020, at a care home in Adair Village. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com