Jerry K. Boaz, 77, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Corvallis Manor. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Jeffrey E. Bush, 68, of Yoncalla, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Corvallis. Private services will be held. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Naomi C. Dixon, 85, of Albany, passed away Saturday evening at the Corvallis Manor. At her request, no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert "Bob" Jackson, 78, of Newport, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Glenmore "Glen" James, 65, died September 20, 2019, at his Monroe home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Dale Edward Winningham Jr., 62, died on Sunday, September 22, in Salem. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
