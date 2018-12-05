Tina Maria Atkinson, 54, of Albany, passed away Friday afternoon at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gene Henson, 81, passed away December 4, 2018, in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James Eric Jacobson, 70, of Albany, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Kathleen Jeanne Krabbe died November 29, 2018. Services are pending. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Weddle-Funeral.com.
Francis "Drew" Nelson, age 67, died Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.