Sandra A. Daugherty, 82, of Philomath, died 7.17.2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Maryann Jones, 77, died on Friday, July 19, in Lacomb. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.
