Coy Charles Bell, 61, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rodney Steven Erickson, 48, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Philomath. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Johnie Russ Fagan, 96, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Larry Edward Folsom, 68 of Albany, passed away Friday evening at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mikhail Kijauskas, 20 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, July 11. The family will be holding a private memorial service. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
George Seits, 89, of Philomath, died July 21. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.