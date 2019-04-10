Leila “Nadine” Barker, 82, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Lucien Millls Harriman, 86, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Glenn Arthur Meek Jr., 72, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Gail Lynn Smith, 66 of Scio, passed away Tuesday morning at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.