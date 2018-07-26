Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Shirley J. Calvin, 88, of Corvallis, died Thursday, July 26. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Nancy Ruth Clark, 86, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Elaine Craw, 74, of Albany, passed away Wednesday evening at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald C. Davis, 86, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, July 25. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Peter Gordon Weber, 67, of Corvallis died at home on July 10, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Gloria Weight, 70, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

