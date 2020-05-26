Death notices

Darrell Spinney, 74, of Kings Valley, passed away May 23, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Mellissa L. Williams, 43, of Corvallis, passed away May 20, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

John D. Rubel, 89 of Philomath, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Joan Froemke, 85, of Lebanon, passed away, Sunday at the Oaks of Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com.