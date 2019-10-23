Patricia “Pat” Bedore, 70, of Albany died Tuesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
James Robert Bevell, 55, died in Corvallis on Sunday, October 20, 2019. To read the full obituary please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Beverly Louise Culver of Albany, died October 18, 2019. See full obituary at Weddle-Funeral.com.
Carol L. Greenly, 87, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Janet Kay Jones, 67, of Albany, died October 6, 2019. A celebration of life has been held in her honor. AAsum-Dufour is handling arrangements.
Lance Kilmer, 46, of Albany passed away Monday at his home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
Walter H. Prichard, age 84, of Corvallis, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Gregary Alan Sapaugh, of Scio, died October 18, 2019. See the full obituary at Weddle-Funeral.com.