Death notices

Jay Becker, 57 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, December 10. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Sheryl Ferguson, 68, passed away in Lebanon on Monday, December 9. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Gina Colleen Holt, 58, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday December 9. No service will be held. Leave online condolence at Weddle-Funeral.com.
Betty Lou Morrill, 95, of Albany, passed away on December 9. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)