Clarence Donald Braaten, 83, of Sweet Home, passed away at the Veterans Home in Lebanon on October 29, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Robert Garcia, 64, of Albany, passed away Monday at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Betty Jo Melvill, age 89, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at her Junction City home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Jeanette Walt, 96, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, October 30. There will be no services held at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.