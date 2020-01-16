Death notices

Susan White, 75, passed away January 16, 2020, in Salem, Oregon. There will be no services for her. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Douglas F. Willis, 62, passed away January 11, 2020, at the veterans hospice facility in Vancouver, Washington. A local memorial service will be held at a later date. All County Cremation and Burial Services is handling arrangements.

Joyce K. Wilson, also known as Rhea Joyce Wilson, of Corvallis, formerly of Salem, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.