Death notices

Beverly Jean Kunzler, 82, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 20, at Waverly Place. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. ( www.aasum-dufour.com )

Laurie Jo Barlow Longanecker, 66, El Centro, California, formerly of Albany, passed away from cancer on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Arrangements by Frye Chapel and Mortuary, Brawley, California. No serves will be held per her request.