Death notices

June G. Blair, 82, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)
Donald Earl Fleming, 93, of Philomath, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, in Corvallis. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
You have free articles remaining.
Dwight Lowell Fleury, 92, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday in Corvallis. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
William Robert Harris, 82, of Corvallis, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. A celebration of life memorial is being planned for the near future. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
David James Schmidt, 72, of Foster, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Jennifer Marie Tobin, 43, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)