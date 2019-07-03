Vickie King, 62, died on Saturday, June 29, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Maryann Lybarger, 78, died on Tuesday, July 2, in Albany. Please leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.
Dave Rawie, 80, of Corvallis, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Private family services will be held. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rogene Annette Stock, 72, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Betty Lou Wells, 86, of Albany, died July 2, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.