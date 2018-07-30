Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Boyd L. Eagleson, 96, of Eddyville, died Sunday, July 29. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

John Gingerich, 85, of Albany passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Daniel Lee Kellum, 42, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Bruce Kevin Nelson, 69, of Alaska passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

