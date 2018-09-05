Irvin L. Gerig, 98, of Albany, died Tuesday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Allen Herman, 84, of Lebanon died Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Quitman McKee, 93, of Albany, died Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Regency Park Place. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Robert L. Patrick, 90, of Lebanon, died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Eleanor (Ellie) Pohl, 90, of Corvallis, died Monday, August 27, 2018. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Delbert Ramge, 79, of Albany, died Tuesday. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ralph J. Runco, 98, of Lebanon, died Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gwenth Scott, 99, of Lebanon, died Tuesday in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.