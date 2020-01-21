Death notices

Debra K. Hammond, 67, of Philomath, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Alice Riser, 98, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Friday. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Virginia Mae Schrock, 90, of Corvallis, died Jan 20, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Lester Ray Smith, 81, of Albany, passed away on January 16, 2020. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Robert “Bob” Stewart, 84, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Andreason’s Cremation is handling arrangements.