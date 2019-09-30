Lynne Barber, 79, of Corvallis, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Lebanon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Ann Marie Burt, 79 of Albany, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Delores P. Ervin, 76, of Corvallis, died September 26, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
John Lee Feagins, 69, died in Lebanon, on Monday, September 30. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.
Sally Formiller, age 81, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Dr. William K. Lloyd, age 78, died Friday, September 27, 2019 in his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Manuel Lovato Jr., 57, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Louise McGlachlin, 91, of Albany, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Robert “Bob” McGuire, Jr., 72, of Lebanon, died Sunday, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lloyd Edward Mutinsky, 81, of Sweet Home died Saturday September 28 at an Albany Nursing Home. No service are planned at this time. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Nancie Dee Rexford, 66, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday September 26 in Camp Verde, Arizona, while visiting family. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Gary E. Rogers, age 82, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Barbara Harper Swain, 88 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Gloria T. Wilson, 76, of Blodgett died September 27, 2019. Crown Memorial Center is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Death notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.