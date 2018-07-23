Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Vergene Davenport of Sweet Home, died July 21, 2018. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Lester “Leroy” Savage, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

