Death Notices

Steven Lawrence Barber, 69, of Sweet Home, died Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Randall Scott Braaten, 56, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald M. Butzner, 77, of Albany, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Walt Keiter, 82, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Corvallis. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home.

Henry J. Nelson, 80, of Scio, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Weddle Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.

Darrel James Schacher, 72, of Lincoln City, died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Tommy Lee Wilson, 76, of Sweet Home, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

