Stephanie D. Seits, 72, passed away on Thursday, August 15, in Lebanon. Arrangements by Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Velda J. Ulm, 88, died in Albany on August 16. Arrangements by Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
