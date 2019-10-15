Ronald Garrett Loeks, 92, of Jefferson, died October 9, 2019. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements. (Weddle-Funeral.com)
Robert "Bob" James Heins, 88, of California, formerly of Albany, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Newton Bracell Funeral Home in Chico, California, is handling arrangements.
Jody Paradis, 59, of Corvallis, died on Monday, October 14, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Flora Ann Spencer, 87, of Albany, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David B. Sturner, 63, of Philomath, died October 14 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.