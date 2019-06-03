Sherry Anne Adams, 81 of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Keith Cortland Ellis, 82, of Albany, died May 31, 2019. Leave online condolences at Weddle-Funeral.com.
William A. “Bill” Nicholson, 91, of Albany, passed away at home Saturday, June 1, 2019. At his request, no service will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Doyle Dean Taylor, 86, of Corvallis, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.