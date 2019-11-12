{{featured_button_text}}

Janet Marie Wilson, 86, of Albany, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Kensal Edward van Holde, 91, of Corvallis, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Jerry Stockton, 81, of Lebanon, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. A memorial service will be announced later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Yvonne Lee Kropf, 83, of Albany, passed away Saturday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Leonard Edward “Ed” Taylor, 84, of Albany, died Sunday, November 10, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

