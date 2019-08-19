Randy Ray Scott, 67, of Eugene, formerly of Corvallis died August 13, 2019. Andreason’s Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Florence Kim Eckhardt, 94, of Albany died Saturday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Karen Faye Myers, 63, of Cascadia died Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Betty Gidley, 95, of Corvallis died August 17, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Dorothy C. Morton, 87, of Corvallis died August 18, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Bruce A. Boyle, 92, of Corvallis died Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Norma L. Curtis, 77, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at her Albany home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Donald F. Bartley, 60, of Corvallis died Friday, August 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.