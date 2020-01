Jean Moen Weger Baltes , 84 of Corvallis, passed away January 22, 2020. Arrangements being made by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Arnold L. Opoien, 85, of Salem, formerly of Corvallis, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Salem Hospital. Arrangements are pending.