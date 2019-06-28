Robert Lee Ikola, 67, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Erika Margarete Harris, 79, of Pacific City, formerly of Albany, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Carol Elaine Miller, 73, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.