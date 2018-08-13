Rowena Beer, 76, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Arrangements are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home.
Evelyn L. Koenig, 90 of Corvallis, passed away Saturday evening. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dean Richard Mink, 90, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Rosella Neuenschwander, 78, of Albany passed away Sunday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.