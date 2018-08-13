Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Rowena Beer, 76, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Arrangements are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home.

Evelyn L. Koenig, 90 of Corvallis, passed away Saturday evening. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dean Richard Mink, 90, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Rosella Neuenschwander, 78, of Albany passed away Sunday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.

