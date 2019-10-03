Coralie "Cori" Brotherton, 81, of Philomath, died October 2, 2019. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Sue Horton, of Scio, died September 23, 2019. No services will be held. North Santiam Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Howard “Kay” Preston, 79, died in Lebanon on Wednesday, October 2. To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Everett Wesley Roles, Sr., 60, of Lebanon, passed away in his home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jay Chris Smith, 66, of Lebanon passed away on October 1, 2019, in Corvallis. Services pending. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
June (Judy) Pearl Elizabeth Swanson Tyler, 90, of Union, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
