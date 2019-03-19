Howard Ray Kaufman, 82, of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. At his request no public services will be held. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dean Bobby Kocer, 76, of Lebanon, passed away at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Private family services will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bess Holy Sherman, 96, of Corvallis died March 10, 2019. At her request, no service will be held.
Kimberly Sue Wisner, 56, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.