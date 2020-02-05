Death notices

Louis James Ennis, 77, of Sweet Home, passed away on Tuesday, February 4,2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Albert John Gallo, 72, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Clyde Earle Hashagen, 90, longtime resident of Albany, passed away at the Oregon Veteran Home in Lebanon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Elaine Jane House, 93, passed away February 4, 2020. Weddle Funeral home is handling the arrangements. (www.weddle-funeral.com)
Ronald Wood, 73, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)