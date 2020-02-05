Death notices

Louis James Ennis, 77, of Sweet Home, passed away on Tuesday, February 4,2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Albert John Gallo, 72, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clyde Earle Hashagen, 90, longtime resident of Albany, passed away at the Oregon Veteran Home in Lebanon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)