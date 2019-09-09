Susanto Kurniadi Aboe Bakar, 58, of Sweet Home, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in Sweet Home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Betty Arlene Hanna, 87, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Jonathan A. Kollaer, 43 of Albany, passed away Friday morning at O.H.S.U. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dewey E. Parks, 84, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Joe Ernest Stark, 78 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.