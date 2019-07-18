Susan Dunham, 81, of Corvallis, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rodney Steven Erickson, 48, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Philomath. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Ruth Elizabeth Shum, 97, died in Lebanon on Thursday, July 18. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Stoughton, 86, former resident of south Albany, died July 15, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.