William L. Berdrow, 73, of Albany, died on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Albany. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Richard J. Brockamp, 86, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Corvallis. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

James (Jim) M. Coleman III, 88, of Corvallis, died on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Jamie L. Corwin, 57, of Albany, died Friday, July 13. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Judy Gibbs, 76, of Waldport, died on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Waldport. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurden.com.

Robert Lew Kautz, 83, of Albany, passed away. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Dale E. Stone, 89, of Monroe, died Saturday, July 14. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Gertrude D. Timpone, age 102, of Tangent, died Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please are your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

