Patsy A. Brown, 86, died October 23, 2018 at Avamere Rehabilitation of Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dr. Oscar Chowning, age 87, died Thursday, October 25, 2018 at his Albany home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memoires for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Jack Richey, 90, of Albany, died on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at home. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements.
Penelope Elizabeth Sholes, 70, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.