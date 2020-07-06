Death notices

Patricia Ann Andres, 64, of Albany passed away on July 3, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lois M. (Murphy) Hannah, formerly Lois M. Belknap, 87, of Albany passed away on July 4, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Margaret L. Henderson, 99, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Raymond Lawrence, 62, of Albany passed away on July 5, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charlotte "Sally" Sarah (Church) Beattie, 90, of Philomath passed away on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at home. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
William J. “Bill” Dixon, 87, of Albany passed away Thursday evening at Bonaventure Memory Care. At his request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Rose Cirac, 93, passed away at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis on Saturday, July 4, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Cynthia Kay Jack, 71, of Albany passed away Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
