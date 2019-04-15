Aileen V. Lockwood, 101, of Corvallis, died at her home on April 12, 2019. At her request, there will be a private service in Pendleton for family. Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Nick Alan Lowrey, 58, of Corvallis, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patricia Louise Roebuck, 66, of Sweet Home passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Edmumd Richard Sandberg, 75, of Albany, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. Services are pending.
Edna Mildred Widmer, 91 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).